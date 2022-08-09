Karim Benzema admits ‘changing his game’ for better after Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Karim Benzema admits ‘changing his game’ for better after Cristiano Ronaldo exit

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 6.23pm Updated: August 9 2022, 6.25pm
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is revelling in his return to prominence since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure (Nick Potts/PA)
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best.

The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.

Benzema and Ronaldo played together successfully for nine seasons after joining the club just a few days apart in 2009, but the Frenchman is relishing his return to prominence.

Cristiano Ronaldo played with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid for nine seasons
Cristiano Ronaldo played with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid for nine seasons (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked at Real’s UEFA Super Cup pre-match press conference if the Portugal skipper’s move to Juventus in 2018 had given him to chance to prove himself all over again, he said: “It’s been different for me since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid.

“It’s true that I’ve scored many more goals, but when Cristiano was here, we had a different style of play, I was providing more assists. He really helped me on and off the pitch.

“But at that time, I did know that I could do more and when he left, it was the time to change my game, change my ambitions and I am doing that well at the moment.”

Benzema’s immediate focus, however, is the task of securing the first of six trophies Real could win this season when they face Europa League holders Eintracht Frankfurt at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium.

Asked about the possibility of a clean sweep, coach Ancelotti said: “What’s possible is battling and we will certainly give it a good go. I don’t know if we will win them – of course, that will be very tough.”

If Real, who beat Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final, head into the game with great expectations, opponents Eintracht, conquerors of Rangers in the Europa League, do so in some disarray after a humbling 6-1 Bundesliga defeat by Bayern Munich on Friday evening and with star man Filip Kostic heading for Juventus.

However, coach Oliver Glasner insisted they are not “scared” of their illustrious opponents.

Glasner said: “We want to play against this team, we want to show our best football. We will give our best on the pitch, that’s our approach.

“We’re not really scared, we have a lot of joy. We are really looking forward to it. We showed already last year on the European stage that there’s always a chance, and we want to take that chance.”

The game is the first competitive meeting between the clubs since the 1960 European Cup final, in which Ferenc Puskas scored four times and Alfredo Di Stefano three in a 7-3 victory for the Spaniards at Glasgow’s Hampden Park.

