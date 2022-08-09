Grand jury declines to indict woman whose accusation set off lynching in 1955

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Grand jury declines to indict woman whose accusation set off lynching in 1955

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 7.55pm
Emmett Till (AP)
Emmett Till (AP)

A grand jury in the US state of Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said.

After hearing more than seven hours of evidence from investigators and witnesses, a Leflore County grand jury last week determined there was insufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham on charges of kidnapping and manslaughter.

It is now increasingly unlikely that Ms Donham, who is now in her 80s, will ever be prosecuted for her role in the events that led to Emmett’s lynching.

An email and voicemail seeking comment from her son Tom Bryant were not immediately returned.

Emmitt Till
Carolyn Bryant poses for a photo (Gene Herrick/AP)

A group searching the basement of the Leflore County Courthouse in June discovered the unserved arrest warrant charging Ms Donham, then-husband Roy Bryant and brother-in-law J.W. Milam in Emmett’s abduction in 1955.

While the men were arrested and acquitted on murder charges in Emmett’s subsequent killing, Ms Donham, 21 at the time and 87 now, was never taken into custody.

In an unpublished memoir obtained last month, Ms Donham said she was unaware of what would happen to the 14-year-old Emmett, who lived in Chicago and was visiting relatives in Mississippi when he was abducted, killed and tossed in a river.

She accused him of making lewd comments and grabbing her while she worked alone at a family store in Money, Mississippi.

Ms Donham said in the manuscript that the men brought Emmett to her in the middle of the night for identification but that she tried to help the youth by denying it was him.

Despite being abducted at gunpoint from a family home by Roy Bryant and Milam, the 14-year-old identified himself to the men, she claimed.

Emmett’s battered, disfigured body was found days later in a river, where it was weighted down with a heavy metal fan.

The decision by his mother, Mamie Till Mobley, to open Emmett’s coffin for his funeral in Chicago demonstrated the horror of what had happened and added fuel to the civil rights movement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]