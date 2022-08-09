Chancellor to commit to delivering £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Chancellor to commit to delivering £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.31pm
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi (PA)
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi (PA)

The Chancellor is set to reiterate the Government’s commitment to delivering an equivalent to the £400 energy bill discount in Northern Ireland.

Nadhim Zahawi will visit the region on Wednesday where he will take part in a number of meetings.

One of those meetings will be with Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.

She said she will press him over that scheme being extended to Northern Ireland, but said the quickest solution would be a functioning government at Stormont.

The Assembly is currently unable to fully function due to protest action by the DUP demanding the UK Government acts over unionist concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Chancellor is also to meet with staff at a wholesale supplier to listen to their concerns around rising household bills, as well as an innovation hub for cybersecurity.

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Zahawi said the Government is absolutely committed to helping households in Northern Ireland with their fuel bills.

“I know families across Northern Ireland are feeling anxious about rising costs and the UK Government has stepped in to ease pressures on household budgets,” he said.

“We delivered an unprecedented level of support in July with a national insurance cut that will put £330 back into workers’ pockets this year, while many of Northern Ireland’s most vulnerable households have already received the first instalment of a £650 Cost of Living Payment.

“And there’s more to come. Not only will the second instalment of that payment arrive this autumn, but I’ve been clear that we are absolutely committed to bringing an equivalent to the £400 energy bills discount to Northern Ireland as soon as possible to ease the burden on families.

“We will continue to help support families in Northern Ireland through the global pressures we are all facing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier