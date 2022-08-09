Areas in UK hit by water shortages and grass fires as temperatures start to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Areas in UK hit by water shortages and grass fires as temperatures start to rise

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 12.03am Updated: August 10 2022, 11.43am
A major fire broke out on Rushmore Heath in Suffolk (Sky News/PA)
Parts of the UK have been hit by water shortages and grass fires ahead of a Met Office amber warning for extreme heat coming into force later this week.

The weather warning will come into force for parts of England and Wales from Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures set to climb to 35C or even 36C in some places.

Tuesday saw the mercury rise into the high 20s across parts of southern and central England, hitting 30.1C in Ross-On-Wye in Herefordshire.

Thames Water has been pumping water into the supply network following a technical issue at Stokenchurch Reservoir in Oxfordshire.

The firm later said it had managed to “improve the situation” and that all customers in the nearby area should now have water but warned that pressure could be lower than normal.

“We’re continuing to use tankers to pump water into the local supply network and working on other ways to boost supplies to the area,” it added.

It comes after the company, which supplies water to 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley, became the latest water company to signal it will bring in a hosepipe ban in the face of the hot, dry summer.

Elsewhere, grass fires broke out with about 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines battling a blaze between Junction 25 and Junction 26 of the M25, near Enfield, north London, on Tuesday afternoon

London Fire Brigade said about five hectares of grass and shrubland were alight while footage shared on social media showed flames and thick black smoke billowing by the motorway, where two lanes have been closed.

Summer weather Aug 9th 2022
People on a boat on the River Thames in Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)

Another huge fire broke out on Rushmere Heath, near Ipswich, Suffolk, with people told to avoid the area and residents advised to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old boy died on Tuesday after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene at North Met Lake, off Cadmore Lane, just after 5pm on Monday after reports that a teenager had not re-surfaced after being in the water.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said a body was recovered hours later and the boy’s next of kin have been informed.

(PA Graphics)
Later on Tuesday, police announced that emergency services were searching for a man in his early 20s who has gone missing in a lake off Challenge Road, Hounslow, west London.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to the scene at 17:20pm and were told that the man had entered the water and had failed to return to shore.

The force said that a search, supported by the National Police Air Service and Marine Policing Unit, is ongoing and that the man’s family has been informed.

Temperatures are not set to be as extreme as those in July which smashed records when the thermometer climbed to above 40C in some areas in the UK for the first time.

