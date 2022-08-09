Missing mother and baby found ‘safe and well’ By Press Association August 10 2022, 12.25am A mother and her baby son who went missing from their home in Manchester have been found “safe and well”, police said (Greater Manchester Police/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A mother and her baby son who went missing from their home in Manchester have been found “safe and well”, police said. Sascha, 29, and six-month-old Clay were first noticed to be missing from their home in the Blackley area at about 4pm on Saturday. In a short statement released late on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police said: “They have been found safe and well.” #THANKYOU | Thank you for sharing our appeal to help find the missing mum and her baby. They have been found safe and well.— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 9, 2022 In an earlier appeal, superintendent Sarah Morton pleaded for Sascha to get in touch. She said: “Sascha, if you’re reading this, please contact us or someone trustworthy so we can check that you and Clay are safe and offer support.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Missing Forfar man Daniel Mullen traced safe and well Witness recounts search for girl, 11, who died after going missing at water park Man arrested on suspicion of murder of missing mother Missing teenager, 15, from Fife traced safe and well