‘Abusive’ father who evaded police for 12 years convicted of killing daughters

A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after the fatal shootings of his two teenage daughters in 2008 was convicted on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the killings were driven by his obsessive desire for control over his daughters.

Yaser Said, 65, was found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. Prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty, so with the conviction the judge sentenced Yaser Said to life in prison without parole.

Photos of Sarah and Amina Said are shown during the trial for Yaser Said in Dallas (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP)

The teenagers’ mother, Patricia Owens, told her former husband in a victim impact statement given after the verdict and sentence that she was no longer scared of him.

“You can keep those evil eyes on me as long as you want. You will never break me down again,” Ms Owens said. “Nor will you ever be able to hurt another person.”

Prosecutor Lauren Black said in closing statements that Said “manipulated and controlled that household”. She said that when Said’s daughters wanted to live their own lives, he could see that he was losing control.

“He was not going to be able to deal with that, so he took their lives,” Ms Black said.

The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi that their father had been driving that was parked near a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving on New Year’s Day in 2008. Jurors heard a 911 call Sarah Said made by mobile phone, telling the operator that her father had shot her and that she was dying.

Patricia Owens, the mother of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said, takes the stand during the trial of her ex-husband Yaser Said (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News/AP)

“She’s screaming out from the grave right now,” Ms Black told jurors after playing the 911 call during closing statements.

Sarah Said was shot nine times and Amina Said was shot twice.

A week before they were killed, the girls and their mother had fled their home in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville and went to Oklahoma to escape Said. The sisters’ boyfriends also joined them. The prosecutor said the sisters had become “very scared for their lives”, and decided to leave after their father “put a gun to Amina’s head and threatened to kill her”.

According to a police report, a family member told investigators that Said at one point had threatened “bodily harm” against one of his daughters for dating a non-Muslim.

In a letter to the judge before the trial, Said wrote that he was not happy with his daughters’ “dating activity” but he denied killing them.

Ms Owens, who divorced Said after the slayings, testified that Said was abusive and controlling, and had convinced her to return to Texas from Oklahoma.

The court heard Yaser Said was 29 when he married his 15-year-old wife (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News/AP)

Ms Owens testified that when she married Said she was 15 and he was 29. She told him while giving her victim impact statement that he had “never treated me like a real person, a wife”. Instead, she said, she was just someone for him to take his anger out on.

In a December 21, 2007, email that was brought into evidence, Amina Said told a teacher that she and her sister planned to run away. She said they didn’t want to live by the culture of their father, who was born in Egypt. Her father, she said, had “made our lives a nightmare”.

“He will, without any drama nor doubt, kill us,” the email read.

After the slayings, Said was sought on a capital murder warrant, and was placed on the FBI’s most-wanted list. He was finally arrested in August 2020 in Justin, about 35 miles north-west of Dallas. His son, Islam Said, and his brother, Yassim Said, were subsequently convicted of helping him evade arrest.