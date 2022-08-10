Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 8.27am
Meg Lanning, with trophy, captained Australia to World Cup glory earlier this year (PA)
Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons.

The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets.

Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in April following a 71-run victory over defending champions England in the final in Christchurch.

“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” she said in a statement, released by Cricket Australia (CA).

“I’m grateful for the support of CA and my team-mates and ask that my privacy is respected during this time.”

A decision on Lanning’s participation in the Australian domestic summer will be made in due course.

Australia’s Meg Lanning with the Women's Ashes trophy in 2019
Shawn Flegler, CA’s head of performance for women’s cricket, said: “We’re proud of Meg for acknowledging that she needs a break and will continue to support her during this time.

“She’s been an incredible contributor to Australian cricket over the last decade, achieving remarkable feats both individually and as part of the team, and has been a brilliant role model for young kids.

“The welfare of our players is always our number-one priority, and we’ll continue to work with Meg to ensure she gets the support and space she needs.”

