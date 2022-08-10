Girl killed in gas blast named as Sahara Salman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Girl killed in gas blast named as Sahara Salman

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 10.43am
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A young girl killed in a gas explosion in south London has been named locally as Sahara Salman.

Sahara, believed to have been four years old, died after a terraced house collapsed in Galpin’s Road, Thornton Heath, shortly after 7am on Monday.

Three other people were injured in the blast.

Thornton Heath incident
The terraced home collapsed after an explosion and fire on Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Police at the scene on Wednesday morning said the gas supply to the road has been turned off, and they are waiting for the gas to dissipate before allowing residents to return to their homes.

Six to eight homes were damaged by the blast, but around 80 homes were evacuated after the cordon was extended on Tuesday over fears for residents’ safety.

The council has provided assistance to more than 200 residents, including helping with food and accommodation.

Residents are likely to be in hotels for weeks.

Merton Council leader Ross Garrod said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) told him the situation had not stabilised since the explosion and criticised insurance companies for “refusing basic accommodation” for those affected.

Thornton Heath incident
Gas engineers at the scene (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Mr Garrod said: “Firstly, I would like to say that the thoughts of everyone remain with the family of the young girl who tragically lost her life.

“This morning the Health and Safety Executive attended Galpin’s Road to begin investigations.

“Southern Gas Networks (SGN) also remain on site.

“The HSE immediately advised that the cordon be extended to 200 metres.

“There is still a strong smell of gas and we understand the leak may take some days to stop.

“I would like to stress that this is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of residents.

“We are also facing real challenges, not least among the response of insurance companies, many of whom are refusing basic accommodation for homeowners. This is unacceptable.”

