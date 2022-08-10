UK waiting for 100,000 vaccines to treat monkeypox with ‘doses running out’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK waiting for 100,000 vaccines to treat monkeypox with ‘doses running out’

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 11.55am
The UK is waiting to receive around 100,000 doses of smallpox vaccine amid reports the country is set to run out.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 150,000 doses have been procured, but only 50,000 have been received so far due to supply issues.

There are only around 5,000 doses of the jab left, Sky News reported.

The remaining stock is set to arrive in September.

The NHS announced late last month that it was stepping up its vaccination programme against monkeypox in London as more supplies of a jab became available.

Dr Mary Ramsay of the UKHSA said: “UKHSA moved early to procure over 150,000 doses of the smallpox vaccine from the global manufacturer.

“Around 50,000 of these have been received to date and made available to the NHS for distribution across the country.

“The rollout is continuing at pace, with the vaccine being offered to individuals at higher risk of coming into contact with monkeypox in order to offer them protection and to help contain the current outbreak.

“The remaining approximately 100,000 doses is expected to arrive in the UK in September.

“The thousands of vaccines administered by the NHS to date among those at highest risk of exposure should have a significant impact on the transmission of the virus.”

Thousands of cases of the illness have been recorded in the UK, with the majority transmitted between gay and bisexual men, and men who have sex with other men.

Vaccination experts have recommended that gay and bisexual men be offered the smallpox jab Imvanex.

Ian Green, chief executive of sexual health charity the Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “There needs to be urgent action to salvage this situation. We know many gay and bisexual men will be worried by news of vaccine supplies running low and our advice to them is please do not panic.

“It’s crucial we have transparency from the UKHSA about what’s happened and when we can expect more doses to reach the country, as the vaccine programme is absolutely crucial to getting on top of the monekypox outbreak.

“The very limited doses of vaccine we have left in the country must now be prioritised for those most at risk in the places with the highest reported cases.

“That means ensuring sexual health services in places like Brighton, Manchester and Essex are given provision alongside London.

“It’s high time we got a proper grip on the monkeypox response and for that we need to see this taken seriously at the highest level of Government.”

