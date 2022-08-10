Elon Musk sells £5.8 billion in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Elon Musk sells £5.8 billion in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 12.47pm
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company’s design studio in 2019 (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in 2019 (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Elon Musk has sold nearly seven billion US dollars (£5.8 billion) of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter.

He has unloaded about eight million shares in recent days, a series of regulatory filings revealed.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk tweeted late on Tuesday.

Musk is by far the largest individual shareholder in Tesla and Twitter.

Shares of Tesla rose almost 2% before the opening bell on Wall Street on Wednesday.

Shares of Twitter, up 16% in the past month with most believing Musk faces long-shot odds of success in court, jumped another 3%.

Musk countersued Twitter last week, accusing the company of fraud over his aborted 44 billion dollar (£36.4 billion) acquisition.

He claimed Twitter held back critical information and misled his team about the size of its user base.

Musk alleges that Twitter committed fraud, breach of contract and violation of a securities law in Texas, where he lives.

Musk offered to buy Twitter earlier this year before trying to back out of the deal, claiming the social platform was infested with larger numbers of “spam bots” and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.

Elon Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday he is done selling Tesla shares
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday he is done selling Tesla shares (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Musk said in the spring that he planned no major sales of his stake in Tesla after lining up financing to acquire Twitter, but Dan Ives, an industry analyst with Wedbush, said on Wednesday that “the situation has dramatically changed”.

Wedbush raised its target price for shares of Twitter, “with the chances of a Twitter deal now more likely in our opinion and the Street seeing through this poker move by Musk,” Mr Ives wrote to clients.

“We can also see Musk trying to resolve this powder keg situation before the Twitter deal officially heads to court in October,” he wrote.

“At a minimum, we see Twitter getting a massive settlement from Musk in the five billion dollar (£4.1 billion) to 10 billion (£8.2 billion) range that is starting to be factored into the stock.”

