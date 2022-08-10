Russians buy last goods from H&M and Ikea as stores wind down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russians buy last goods from H&M and Ikea as stores wind down

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 1.05pm Updated: August 10 2022, 1.22pm
People line up to enter an H&M shop and buy items on sale in the Aviapark shopping centre in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday August 9 2022 (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Russians are snapping up western fashion and furniture this week as H&M and Ikea sell off the last of their inventory in Russia, moving forward with their exit from the country after it sent troops into Ukraine.

Sweden-based H&M and Netherlands-based Ikea paused sales in Russia after the military operation began and are now looking to unload their stocks of clothing and furnishings as they wind down operations there, saying the future is unpredictable.

Ikea’s sales are online only, while the H&M store at the Moscow shopping centre Aviapark saw a steady stream of young shoppers on Tuesday.

The racks and shelves were well stocked in the clothing retailer.

Shoppers buy items on sale in an H&M shop in the shopping centre Aviapark in Moscow, Russia
Nearby shops were closed, including Zara, Oysho, Bershka, Pull&Bear and Uniqlo, while New Yorker, Finn Flare, Marks & Spencer and Mango were open.

“I will start looking at Russian brands,” one H&M shopper, who gave only her first name Anya, said after emerging from the store.

Another shopper, who only gave his name as Leonid, said he was “very hurt” that H&M is closing down, adding: “A good store is leaving.”

Both companies are making workers redundant as they scale down business in Russia.

H&M said on Tuesday 6,000 employees will be affected and it was working on details of offering continued support in the coming months.

Ikea said in June that many workers will lose their jobs and it has guaranteed six months of pay for them, as well as core benefits.

It said this week it has 15,000 workers in Russia and Belarus, but did not immediately confirm how many would be made redundant.

“We are deeply saddened about the impact this will have on our colleagues and very grateful for all their hard work and dedication,” H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson said last month.

Shoppers buy items on sale
Many western companies promised to leave Russia after it sent troops into Ukraine, taking months to wind down operations and often selling holdings to Russian firms.

McDonald’s sold its 850 restaurants to a Russian franchisee owner, who is moving to reopen them under the name Vkusno-i Tochka.

British energy giants Shell and BP are taking billions of dollars in charges to exit investments and holdings in Russia.

Meanwhile, some western companies have remained in Russia or are partially operating.

French-owned home improvement retailer Leroy Merlin has kept open its 112 stores in Russia, for example, while Pepsi, Nestle and Johnson & Johnson are supplying essentials like medications and baby formula while halting nonessential sales.

H&M said it expects costs from leaving Russia to reach about 2 billion Swedish kronor (£162.7 million), which will be included as one-time costs in its third-quarter earnings this year.

A woman walks past an opens Marks & Spencer shop in the shopping centre Aviapark in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday August 9 2022
Ikea said in June that it would start looking for new owners for its four factories in Russia and will close its purchase and logistics offices in Moscow and Minsk, Belarus, a key Russian ally.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pushed for years to develop and deploy Russian substitute goods and services to make up for the loss of western imports, which has taken on new urgency as companies like H&M and Ikea wind down operations.

It can be difficult to tell when stores in Russia are closed.

At the famous Gum department store lined with shops in Red Square, most of the closed storefronts still have the lights on and a clerk or guard inside.

