Family speak of loss as first anniversary of Plymouth shootings approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Family speak of loss as first anniversary of Plymouth shootings approaches

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 1.51pm
Forensic officers in the Keyham area of Plymouth following the shootings (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Forensic officers in the Keyham area of Plymouth following the shootings (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The family of one of the victims of the Keyham shootings have spoken of their loss as the first anniversary of the tragedy approaches.

Stephen Washington, 59, was one of five people shot dead by Jake Davison on August 12 last year in Plymouth, Devon.

The grandfather was the fourth victim in Davison’s shooting spree, gunned down in front of onlookers in a park in the Keyham area of the city.

The family released a new picture of Stephen Washington as the first anniversary of his death in the Keyham shootings approaches (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Grandfather Stephen Washington was shot dead by Jake Davison on August 12 last year (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

In a statement issued by Devon and Cornwall Police, his family said: “We the Washington family would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind support through the tragic events of August 12 2021.

“Our hearts and thoughts are still with the other families and survivors as we move forward towards the inquest in January.

“We miss Stephen every day and we are still struggling to come to terms with the tragic events of that fateful day.

“The grandchildren miss him dreadfully as they miss his fun and games and tickle sessions.

“We know as a family we will support each other through. We ask to be left alone now by the media so that we can focus on the inquest.

“Once again, thank you for all the help and support given by everyone.”

Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother and four other people during his shooting spree in Keyham last year before turning the gun on himself (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother and four other people in Keyham last year before turning the gun on himself (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others, including Mr Washington, in a 12-minute attack.

The other people who died were three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, and Kate Shepherd, 66.

The apprentice crane operator then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself before armed officers reached him.

Plymouth will be marking the anniversary with a civic ceremony at the Minster Church of St Andrew and a vigil for the Keyham community in North Down Crescent Park.

The killings happened weeks after the shotgun and licence had been returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police. They had been seized last year after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating how the force approved his application and then later gave him back the licence and shotgun.

In the wake of the shootings, the Home Office announced that the police would now have to check a person’s medical history before issuing a gun licence.

All firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document signed by a registered, practising doctor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier