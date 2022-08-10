Bernardo Silva happy at Manchester City but could yet exit club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva insists he is happy at the club but has not ruled out leaving this summer.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Barcelona all summer and last week manager Pep Guardiola said he did not know if the Portugal international playmaker would still be at the club at the end of the transfer window.

Silva, who said he has an “honest” relationship with the club, has not ruled out a move but admits City will not let him leave unless they receive an acceptable offer.

“I’ve always said that I’m happy here, but I have no idea what’s going to happen,” he told ESPN.

“My relationship with the club is very honest. I’ve been open with them and they know what I want.

“If I stay, I’m very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it’s football and we’ll just see what happens.

“It’s a big club and they don’t want players who are not happy at the club. They always say to all of us that if you’re not happy, you can go.

“Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally it’s a relationship with the club that is very respectful.

“I will always respect my relationship with Man City, with the fans, with the staff, with my team-mates, so whatever happens happens and for sure, it will happen in a very respectful way.”