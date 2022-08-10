Animal lovers get creative helping raise £10,000 for RSPCA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Animal lovers get creative helping raise £10,000 for RSPCA

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 5.17pm
One fundraiser has clocked up 22 miles by walking routes in the shape of animals which can be seen on her mapping app (Caroline Richardson/RSPCA/PA)
Animals lovers have helped the RSPCA raise over £10,000 as part of a fundraising challenge, which has seen some people walk routes in the shape of different creatures.

The RSPCA launched a fundraising campaign last week called 50 Miles For Animals, which encourages participants to cover a distance of 50 miles over August by any means they wish, to help the animal welfare charity continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in need of care.

So far, more than £10,000 has been raised by 365 people, including RSPCA inspectors and staff.

Boy sitting on the grass with a dog
Josh Pinnington has been averaging three to four miles a day with his rescue dog Rhea (Sarah Pinnington/RSPCA/PA)

Caroline Richardson, from Essex, has clocked up 22 miles by walking routes in the shape of animals, which can be seen on her mapping app.

“It’s already been so much fun taking on the challenge in the first week – it’s hilarious going back and forth up and down roads trying to draw animal shapes,” said the mum-of-two, who has been an RSPCA inspector for 11 years.

“I’m clocking up the miles with my kids and my rescue dog, Rosie; having fun and raising money for the RSPCA. To anyone who hasn’t yet signed up, please do, it’s such a great way to have fun with the kids and do something amazing for animals.”

Sarah Pinnington and her 13-year old son Josh, from Clitheroe, Lancashire, have been averaging three to four miles a day with their rescue dog, Rhea, and Josh has also tried out dry-slope skiing to hike up the miles.

Woman on a static bike
An RSPCA staff member from Horsham, West Sussex, took up a static exercise bike challenge to help raise money (RSPCA/PA)

Meanwhile, 17 members of RSPCA staff in Horsham, West Sussex, have donned their cycling gear to clock up 68 miles in a day on a static exercise bike.

Everyone who receives a donation during their challenge can expect to get an RSPCA certificate and pin badge, with those who raise over £200 set to get a year’s subscription to RSPCA Animal Life or Animal Action magazines.

The challenge is free and further information can be found on the charity’s website www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/fundraise/50miles.

