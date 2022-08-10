Students’ hot air balloon artwork to take to skies over Thamesmead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Students’ hot air balloon artwork to take to skies over Thamesmead

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 5.33pm
The 5m scale prototype test flight of the Fields of EveryWhen balloon (Royal School of Needlework/PA)
The 5m scale prototype test flight of the Fields of EveryWhen balloon (Royal School of Needlework/PA)

A 25-metre-high hot air balloon will take to the skies this month as a “floating gallery” showcasing 200 designs telling the stories of a local community.

Students of the Royal School of Needlework (RSN) in south-west London took two years to create the hot air balloon artwork made with embroidered panels illustrating stories of members of the community in Thamesmead, south-east London.

The artwork, named Fields Of EveryWhen, was made in collaboration with international artists, Neil Musson and Jono Retallick, who along with the RSN students gathered stories from the community and used them to create 200 designs.

These were digitally enlarged on to 800 metres of fabric to form the balloon, which will fly five times this summer as part of a “performance”.

Mr Musson said: “We have been really impressed by the way in which the students have interpreted personal stories as embroideries, especially given the sensitive nature of some of the content.

Fields of EveryWhen balloon launch date
A design by student Fleur Webb which will adorn the Fields of EveryWhen balloon (Royal School of Needlework/PA)

“The wide variety of approaches and creative styles will really enhance the sculptural hot air balloon which will fly the stories of Thamesmead this summer.”

The five performances will take place in Thamesmead, with the first on Monday August 15, at Southmere Park, and the last on Sunday September 25, where its final flight will be at Gallions Reach Park.

The BA (Hons) Hand Embroidery is the only degree in hand embroidery in Europe, and is taught at Hampton Court Palace.

Angie Wyman, degree course leader at the RSN, said: “Our degree students were really moved by the stories of the Thamesmead local community and it was extremely interesting to see how they translated them, not only in their designs but also in their chosen embroidery techniques.

“It was wonderful to bring these unique stories to life with the art of hand embroidery and for the person who shared their story to see how it had been interpreted by the student.”

