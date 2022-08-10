Car thief caught hiding inside giant teddy bear in Rochdale By Press Association August 10 2022, 5.39pm Dobson was caught hiding inside a large teddy bear (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A car thief who hid inside a giant teddy bear has been jailed for nine months. Joshua Dobson, 18, from Spotland, Rochdale, was wanted by police for stealing a car and not paying for fuel. Officers searched for him at an address in Rochdale. Dobson was nowhere to be seen, until the officers noticed that a large teddy bear was breathing. #JAILED | When we saw this large bear breathing during a hunt for a thief we thought something wasn't right… then we found our suspect stuffed inside!Joshua Dodson (18) stole a car while disqualified & filled up for fuel without paying. He's sentenced to nine months in jail. pic.twitter.com/cwAGO7PvIw— GMP Rochdale (@GMPRochdale) August 10, 2022 When they opened it up, they found the teenager hiding inside. In a statement on Facebook, GMP Rochdale said that Dobson had been “stuffed behind bars”. “He’s now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment,” the force said. “Hopefully he has a bearable time inside…” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close