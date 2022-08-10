Safeguarding indigenous peoples’ lands could save primates, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Safeguarding indigenous peoples’ lands could save primates, research suggests

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 7.01pm
Primates live in a wide range of tropical, subtropical and temperate forests, and woodlands (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The extinction of the world’s primates can be prevented by protecting the lands of indigenous peoples, research suggests.

Experts suggest more than two thirds of the planet’s 521 non-human primate species – ranging from lemurs to gorillas – are threatened with extinction due to pressures on their habitats from agriculture and extraction of natural resources.

And new analysis by international researchers shows that indigenous peoples’ lands account for 30% of the area in which primates live – called their range.

It is thought that some 71% of primate species inhabit land that belongs to indigenous peoples.

The study suggests that the higher the proportion of land the animals share with indigenous peoples, the less likely a primate species is to be classified as threatened or as having declining populations.

The study team included the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the University of Illinois and the University of Exeter.

Dr Kim Hockings, from the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on the University of Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall, said: “We will only avert the mass extinction of primates if we respect and support indigenous peoples to maintain their languages and cultural and symbolic ties to their lands and waters.

“Indigenous peoples must be supported in their efforts to shield their lands from the unsustainable demands of multinational corporations, consumer nations, and national governments that favour short-term economic benefits over human rights, biodiversity, and environmental health.

“The enforced loss of connection between indigenous peoples and their lands worldwide results in the over-exploitation of natural resources and the erosion of unique socio-cultural connections between people and nature.

“Indigenous peoples should be respected for their systems of knowledge and considered by the global conservation community as holders of essential information, land rights, and as partners in the quest to safeguard biodiversity.”

Primates live in a wide range of tropical, subtropical and temperate forests, and woodlands.

A key factor putting them at risk is habitat destruction to satisfy the unsustainable demands of industrial societies for food and non-food commodities.

The researchers say: “Halting indigenous land dispossession, returning land to dispossessed indigenous peoples, and respecting and safeguarding indigenous sovereignty represent critical priorities that are central in protecting animal and plant biodiversity, and reducing carbon emissions.”

They add: “Safeguarding indigenous peoples’ lands, languages, and cultures represents our greatest chance to prevent the extinction of the world’s primates.”

The study is published in the Science Advances journal.

