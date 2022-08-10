Police name four-year-old girl killed in Thornton Heath gas explosion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A four-year-old girl who died in a gas explosion in south London has been named by police as Sahara Salman.

Metropolitan Police officers were called on Monday morning to a home on Galpin’s Road, Thornton Heath, amid reports of a fire and explosion.

Sahara’s body was recovered from the ruins of a terraced house in what was labelled a “shocking event”.

Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers, and a post-mortem examination is due to take place soon.

An 11-year-old boy and 54-year-old woman who were injured in the blast remain in hospital, with neither in a life-threatening condition.

“The thoughts of all of us at the Metropolitan Police remain with Sahara’s family, and those who have been injured,” Supt Richard Smith of the South West Command Unit said.

“This has been a shocking event that has understandably had a deep impact on the local community.”

The scene in Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath

The cordon was extended to around 80 homes on Tuesday after high gas readings were detected in the area.

“Officers… are working diligently to ensure that the cause of this incident is established and it is safe for those residents who have been displaced to return to their homes,” Supt Smith continued.

“It is difficult to put a definitive timeframe on when this will be but it must be done with the safety of residents first.

“I want to reassure those affected that we will be doing this as swiftly as the investigation allows.”

Given the case’s “sensitive and complex” nature, the Met’s Specialist Crime Command has joined the investigation, with South West Command Unit providing support.