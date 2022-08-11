Fourth alleged ‘Beatles’ terror cell member to appear in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Fourth alleged ‘Beatles’ terror cell member to appear in court

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 7.29am Updated: August 11 2022, 9.23am
Aine Davis is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Aine Davis is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man accused of being the fourth member of a terror cell known as The Beatles has been charged with terror offences.

Aine Leslie Davis, 38, was arrested at Luton Airport on Wednesday evening after being deported to England by Turkey.

He has been charged with alleged terrorism offences in 2014 and having a firearm for terror purposes, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A spokesman for the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said: “The CPS authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Aine Leslie Junior Davis for terrorism offences in 2014, and after being deported to England by Turkish authorities, he has been arrested at Luton airport following his return to the UK.

“Mr Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Davis are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

A warrant was issued at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in January 2015 for Davis’s arrest and accused him of trying to fund terrorism.

He is said to have denied being part of the Beatles cell – so called because of their English accents – which tortured and beheaded western hostages in Syria.

Ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, widely known as Jihadi John, was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

Londoner Alexanda Kotey was jailed in the US in April for his part in the torture and murder of American hostages.

His co-defendant, El Shafee Elsheikh, will be sentenced in August.

The warrant alleges Davis:

– Invited another to provide money intending that it should be used for terrorism purposes, contrary to section 15 of the Terrorism Act 2000;
– Entered into or became concerned with an arrangement, a result of which money was to be made available to another, knowing or having reason to suspect it was to be used for the purposes of terrorism, contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act; and
– Possessed an article, namely a firearm, in circumstances which give rise to a reasonable suspicion that his possession was for a purpose connected with the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, contrary to section 57 of the Terrorism Act.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]