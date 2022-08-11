In Pictures: How people in Budapest are keeping cool amidst heatwave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: How people in Budapest are keeping cool amidst heatwave

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 8.00am Updated: August 11 2022, 10.45am
Krisztina plays with her children on their balcony in Budapest, Hungary (Anna Szilagyi/AP)
Inflatable swimming pools are the new must-have item around Budapest as residents of Hungary’s sprawling capital struggle to stay cool amid one of the most oppressively hot summers in the country’s history.

The pools have been popping up everywhere — in shared, open spaces outside apartment buildings, on small balconies, but also in the backyards of suburban houses where surrounding greenery cannot mitigate the heat.

Barnabas types on his phone as he works from the home office in a pool in the garden while his wife, Rebeka, left and sister-in-law, Emma, cool down in Budapest, Hungary
Barnabas types on his phone as he works from the home office in a pool in the garden while his wife, Rebeka, left and sister-in-law, Emma, cool down in Budapest, Hungary (Anna Szilagyi/AP)

To stay cool, Budapest’s residents have been fleeing to relatives who have a house in the forested suburbs or air conditioning at home, sometimes sharing living space with up to a dozen other family members.

Some, like Barnabas Kantor, are taking their work along for a splash. The 29-year-old social media manager has been working on his phone for days while sharing an inflatable pool with his wife and sister-in-law. The sisters installed the pool outside their parents’ suburban home, where the entire family has been staying for weeks to escape the urban heat.

Zita sprays water on her dog to cool it down
Zita sprays water on her dog to cool it down (Anna Szilagyi/AP)

In the city itself, families with small children often stay in their air-conditioned apartments during the hottest part of the day, venturing onto their balconies only after the sun sinks low in the sky to let the youngsters play in the water.

Agota plays with her youngest daughter who sits in a bucket of water on their balcony
Agota plays with her youngest daughter who sits in a bucket of water on their balcony (Anna Szilagyi/AP)

But the rules for conservation of old buildings in Budapest’s historic centre make installing air conditioning impossible. So the owners of the otherwise prized apartments there spend their days in darkened rooms in front of electric fans.

Edith works from home while holding her grandson in a room where the blinds are closed to make it cooler
Edith works from home while holding her grandson in a room where the blinds are closed to make it cooler (Anna Szilagyi/AP)

Water hoses — another relatively cheap and time-tested means of staying cool during long sweltering days — are also celebrating a big comeback, and are particularly popular with children and pets.

Hungary has experienced several heat waves since mid June, with day-time temperatures rising to 40C and remaining high through the night. The country recently shattered the record for its hottest night, when a temperature of 25.4C was recorded in Budapest on July 26.

A couple read in their apartment with a fan on to try and keep the place cool
A couple read in their apartment with a fan on to try and keep the place cool (Anna Szilagyi/AP)

The previous record of 24.6C, registered in the city of Szeged, stood for 128 years.

