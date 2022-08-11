Mother of gas explosion victim, four, asks why problem was ‘neglected’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother of gas explosion victim, four, asks why problem was ‘neglected’

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 8.43am
A property in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London, collapsed in a gas explosion, claiming the life of a child (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The mother of a four-year-old girl who died in a gas explosion in south London has paid tribute to her “amazing” daughter and questioned why the “gas problem has been neglected for such a long time”.

Sahara Salman’s body was recovered from the ruins of a terraced house in Galpin’s Road, Thornton Heath, on Monday.

Her mother Sana Ahmad, in comments reported by the London Evening Standard, said the explosion was “like missiles were dropped on the properties”.

A woman lays flowers near Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Following Sahara’s death a month before her fifth birthday, Mrs Ahmad said her family has lost its “pride and joy”, describing her daughter as “the most incredible little girl”.

And she said she believed the incident could have been prevented if people “did their job properly” – as she told how her mother identified a smell in the area on July 30, with a call being made to report it that afternoon.

A number of Thornton Heath residents, several of whom recalled a strong smell of gas in the prior two weeks, have expressed outrage over the blast.

A spokesman for SGN, the gas company, said this week: “We understand the local community has also been deeply affected by the serious incident and we’d like to reassure everyone we are working closely with investigators and assisting the emergency services.

“SGN will continue to have a presence on site in the coming days.

“Given the ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment any further at this stage.”

Ms Ahmad said: “The saddest thing is that we tried to prevent this from happening.”

She said the “biggest question” is “why the gas problem has been neglected for such a long time”.

She had “so many plans in place” for her daughter, who was due to start school in September and whose new uniform was ready in the house.

She said: “This world didn’t deserve somebody who was so special. It’s our loss. She was the most amazing thing to ever walk this planet.”

Describing the day of the explosion, Mrs Ahmad said she had been on the phone to her mother, who was going to collect the children, and “within seconds she heard me scream because there was a big bang”.

By the time she got to the hallway, “Sahara’s room had collapsed already”.

She said her family did everything they could, with her father and brother pulling the other children to safety.

An 11-year-old boy and 54-year-old woman hurt in the blast remain in hospital, with neither in a life-threatening condition.

