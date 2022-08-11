Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling aims to be leader on return to London as ‘grown adult’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling aims to be leader on return to London as ‘grown adult’

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 2.01pm
Raheem Sterling, right, has revealed why Thomas Tuchel, left, wanted to sign him for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Raheem Sterling, right, has revealed why Thomas Tuchel, left, wanted to sign him for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to home city London as a “grown adult”.

The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after majorly successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Sterling revealed his £47.5million Chelsea switch revolved around his refusal to accept limited playing time at Manchester City approaching the peak of his career.

Everton v Chelsea – Premier League – Goodison Park
Raheem Sterling, right, made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in the 1-0 win at Everton (Nick Potts/PA)

The 77-cap England forward also revealed Thomas Tuchel’s praise for his direct attacking threat, with the Chelsea boss excited to see Sterling drive forward for the Blues with the ball at his feet.

“I’m excited, I’ve grown up a bit off the field,” said Sterling.

“I feel like my whole journey, going up to Liverpool, Manchester, playing at City, and living the dream – now I’m coming back to London as a grown adult.

“I’ve been in the football game a while now, I’ve got my head on my shoulders and I know exactly what I want from my life and football.

“So it’s the perfect time to come back.

“Inside the changing room and at the football club, there’s a developing side of me which I’d like to see a lot more, and that’s to be more involved in decisions in the dressing room, to be more vocal, and try to drive the team on.

“I think he (Tuchel) said to me it’s my directness, always threatening in behind, not always wanting it in to feet and going in behind.

“But most importantly it’s how I attack the box, and with the full-backs that we have here he said that’s the one thing he wants to see a lot more, so that was the conversation there.”

Sterling was born in Jamaica but raised in London, before making his name and carving a top-level career at first Liverpool then City.

The pacy forward returns to London with four Premier League titles under his belt, with new Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital having viewed him as their top target at the start of the summer.

“The move came about, like anything as a person you strive to achieve, and I just felt my time at City was getting limited on playing time for different reasons,” said Sterling.

“I couldn’t afford to waste that time. So I needed to keep that same level and a fresh challenge.

“It’s something that since 17 I’d been a regular starting, so to get to a peak time in my career, not to play regularly is something I wouldn’t accept.

“My personality is to try to fight and change the scenario, but it didn’t happen and that’s it.

“This was the option that was tailor-made to my personal goals, and with my family as well and the direction the club is going in.

“It’s a team that’s competing and only going to get better. With the new ownership as well, it made a lot of sense.

“It was tough of course with the time I spent at City and there’s lots of memories and top moments.

Premier League 2022-2023 Package
New Chelsea chief Todd Boehly, pictured, made Raheem Sterling his first major signing with the Blues (Adam Davy/PA)

“But the year and a bit that I was in and out of the team taught me a lot about myself, made me value a lot of things and I tried to get things in order.

“It was a difficult decision but you have to make the decision that’s best for yourself.

“It does feel like coming home, coming back to London; it’s been a long time that I’ve been away, since about 14 or 15.”

Chelsea banned one fan for life and five more temporarily over racist abuse directed at Sterling at Stamford Bridge in his Manchester City days in 2019.

The new Chelsea recruit insisted that incident had not even crossed his mind amid his decision to join the Blues, however.

When quizzed on that 2019 abuse, Sterling added: “That’s the first time I’ve actually even remembered it.

“It wasn’t anything that played on my mind at all, I can’t let abuse from individuals affect my perception of a club.”

