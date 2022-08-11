Manchester City agree £11million fee for Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester City agree £11million fee for Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 2.47pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants more left-back options in his squad (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants more left-back options in his squad (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City have agreed an initial £11million fee with Anderlecht for Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old former Barcelona Academy player will now discuss terms with the Premier League champions with a view to a potential move.

City have been short of options at left-back after the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko over the summer left Joao Cancelo as the only senior specialist in the position.

There had been interest in Brighton’s Marc Cucurella but the club began to explore other avenues after the Seagulls refused to lower their £50million asking price. He later joined Chelsea in a deal that could rise to a reported £62million.

It is understood, however, that City will continue to pursue other options even if they conclude a deal for Gomez. The Anderlecht youngster was initially targeted as a development player and this remains the case.

Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea after City's interest cooled
Marc Cucurella joined Chelsea after City’s interest cooled (Nick Potts/PA)

He will be assessed in training and will have the opportunity to earn a place in the first-team squad but he could be sent out on loan to gain experience. Sister club Girona have been reported as a potential destination.

Gomez joined Borussia Dortmund after leaving Barcelona in 2018 and had a loan spell at Huesca before moving to Anderlecht, where he was managed by former City captain Vincent Kompany, last year.

