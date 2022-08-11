Hospital admissions continue to fall as Covid-19 wave recedes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hospital admissions continue to fall as Covid-19 wave recedes

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 3.09pm
Admission rates are falling for all age groups, though they remain highest among the most elderly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Admission rates are falling for all age groups, though they remain highest among the most elderly (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The rate of Covid-19 admissions to hospitals in England has fallen for the third week in a row, in fresh evidence the current wave of infections is receding.

The overall number of patients testing positive for the virus is also continuing to drop and is down 40% from the recent peak.

Infection levels rose from the end of May to mid-July, driven by the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.

But data in the last few weeks has suggested the virus is now becoming less prevalent across the country.

(PA Graphics)

Hospital admissions in England of people with Covid-19 stood at 10.1 per 100,000 in the seven days to August 7, according to new figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This is down from 12.1 per 100,000 in the previous seven days, and is the third successive week-on-week fall.

Admission rates are falling for all age groups, though they remain highest among the most elderly.

The rate was 86.6 per 100,000 for people aged 85 and over in the week to August 7, down from 104.3 the previous week.

Admissions to intensive care units (ICU) have decreased from 0.4 per 100,000 people to 0.3 – again, the third weekly drop in a row.

Dr Mary Ramsay, UKHSA director of clinical programmes, said: “Covid-19 case rates, hospitalisations and ICU admissions have continued to decline this week.

“In order to drive down the virus further we urge eligible people to keep coming forward for their vaccine.

“Vaccination remains the best form of defence against hospitalisation and serious illness.”

Separate figures from NHS England show the total number of people in hospital in England who have tested positive for Covid-19 stood at 8,487 on August 10, down 14% week-on-week.

This is also down 40% from a peak of 14,044 on July 18.

Patient numbers in the latest wave have not risen as high as they did during the waves earlier this year, both of which saw peaks above 16,000.

Numbers have also remained well below the peak reached during the Alpha wave of infections in January 2021, when more than 34,000 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital.

Estimates published last week by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed 2.1 million people in England were likely to have had Covid-19 in the week to July 26, down from 2.6 million in the previous week.

There will be no update of infection levels from the ONS this week, due to a change in the way the data is collected.

The next update will be published on Friday August 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier