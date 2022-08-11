Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic joins Torino on loan from West Ham By Press Association August 11 2022, 3.49pm Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan from West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan. The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option for the Serie A outfit to make the move permanent next summer. Croatia international Vlasic made 31 appearances for the Hammers in their 2021-22 campaign after joining the Premier League club from CSKA Moscow last summer. He scored one goal, in a 4-1 win at Watford in December. West Ham tweeted: “We can confirm that Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on loan. Everyone at the club would like to wish Nikola the best for his loan spell in Turin.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Issa Diop excited by Fulham ‘chapter’ after switch from West Ham Onana, that’s his name – Everton sign Belgium midfielder from Lille A look at Man Utd’s penchant for experienced strikers amid Marko Arnautovic link Erling Haaland scores twice to get Manchester City up and running at West Ham