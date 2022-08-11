Dinosaurs evolved different eye socket shapes to allow stronger bites – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dinosaurs evolved different eye socket shapes to allow stronger bites – study

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 5.49pm
Dinosaurs evolved different eye socket shapes to allow stronger bites – study (Stephan Lautenschlager/ University of Birmingham)
Dinosaurs evolved different eye socket shapes to allow stronger bites – study (Stephan Lautenschlager/ University of Birmingham)

Large dinosaur predators, such as Tyrannosaurus rex, evolved different shapes of eye sockets so they could have stronger bites, a new study suggests.

Although the eye socket is just a hole in the skull housing the eyeball in many animals, and most dinosaurs, this is not the case for large carnivores.

In a new study, researchers at the University of Birmingham reveal how the unusual oval – or elliptical – eye sockets of these predators could have evolved to help the skull absorb impact as they pounced on prey.

Dr Stephan Lautenschlager, senior lecturer for palaeobiology at the university and author of the new study, analysed the shape of the eye sockets of around 500 different dinosaurs and related species.

He said: “The results show that only some dinosaurs had eye sockets that were elliptical or keyhole-shaped.

“However, all of those were large, carnivorous dinosaurs with skull lengths of one metre or more.”

Dr Lautenschlager used computer simulations and stress analysis to test a potential purpose for the unusual shape of these eye sockets.

The study found that a skull with a circular eye socket was more prone to high stresses during biting.

However, if these were replaced with other eye socket shapes stresses were considerably reduced allowing top predators, including Tyrannosaurus rex, to evolve high bite forces without compromising skull stability.

The study also found that most plant-eating species and juvenile animals retained a circular eye socket, and only large carnivores adopted other morphologies, such as elliptical, keyhole-shaped or figure-of-eight-shaped eye sockets.

Dr Lautenschlager added: “In these species, just the upper part of the eye socket was actually occupied by the eyeball.

“This also led to a relative reduction of eye size compared with skull size.”

The findings are published in the Communications Biology journal.

