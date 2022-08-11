In Pictures: Scorching day for Britons as heatwave intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

In Pictures: Scorching day for Britons as heatwave intensifies

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 5.57pm
A general view of dry grass on the football pitches at Hackney Marshes (Victoria Jones/PA)
A general view of dry grass on the football pitches at Hackney Marshes (Victoria Jones/PA)

Scorching conditions continue to blight the landscape, with leisure activities impacted by the hot temperatures – while elsewhere emergency measures were taken to protect river life.

Sunrise brought with it the first of four forecast days of amber alert conditions, with reservoirs across the UK already severely depleted and some rivers dwindling in size.

Conditions for football were hardly ideal with a dusty, almost lunar landscape replacing the usual verdant conditions for players at London’s Hackney Marshes.

Summer weather August 11th 2022
The sun rises over Berwick Pond in Rainham, Essex (Ian West/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2022
Water levels at the United Utilities, Woodhead Reservoir, in Derbyshire are low (Dave Higgens/PA)
Hackney Marshes Football Pitches
Footballers faced bone dry pitches at Hackney Marshes (Victoria Jones/PA)
Hackney Marshes Football Pitches
Long studs would not have been needed for anyone playing at Hackney Marshes (Victoria Jones/PA)

The conditions present a clear and present danger to some wildlife, and moves were afoot to protect those species threatened by the dried-up river habitats.

At the River Mole in Dorking, measures were taken to remove creatures from increasingly sparse pools.

Crayfish and pike were among the wildlife moved to areas less parched of water.

Summer weather Aug 11th 2022
Fisheries officers from the Environment Agency remove equipment used to rescue fish from a drying pool of the River Mole (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2022
A signal crayfish was rescued from a drying pool of the River Mole (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2022
A pike was also relocated from a drying pool of the River Mole (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2022
People enjoy an al fresco lunch in the grounds of Belfast City Hall (Rebecca Black/PA)

Not everyone was deterred from having fun, with some acrobatics of a gymnastic kind laid on by a trampolinist at Parliament Square.

Others took to the water in the capital with the River Lea the perfect place for some aquatic unicorn antics for some children, while the canal at Paddington Basin was a big draw for people interested in zorbing.

Summer weather Aug 11th 2022
People on the dead grass in Parliament Square Garden, Westminster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2022
Trampolinist Nicole Steiner from Switzerland practices some moves on a dried out Parliament Square (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2022
Children playing in the River Lea, east London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Summer weather Aug 11th 2022
People enjoy the hot weather as they zorb on the canal at Paddington Basin in London (Joe Sene/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier