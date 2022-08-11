In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 10.53pm Updated: August 11 2022, 11.21pm
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The spectacular sight of a supermoon has lit up the night sky.

The Sturgeon supermoon is the final supermoon of the year.

Here are some of the stunning images captured across the UK.

A person plays with a ball as the Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over a hill in Ealing, west London
A person plays with a ball as the Sturgeon supermoon rises over a hill in Ealing, west London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland
The supermoon rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises behind The Shard in London
The Shard in London in front of the supermoon (Yui Mok/PA)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year seen in London
A plane is seen silhouetted against the supermoon in London (Yui Mok/PA)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool
The supermoon rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland
The Sturgeon supermoon rises over Dunstanburgh Castle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A crowd of people watch the setting sun from a hill in Ealing, west London
Earlier in the evening, a crowd of people enjoyed a spectacular sunset in Ealing, west London (Victoria Jones/PA)

