In Pictures: Spectacular supermoon lights up the night sky By Press Association August 11 2022, 10.53pm Updated: August 11 2022, 11.21pm The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) The spectacular sight of a supermoon has lit up the night sky. The Sturgeon supermoon is the final supermoon of the year. Here are some of the stunning images captured across the UK. A person plays with a ball as the Sturgeon supermoon rises over a hill in Ealing, west London (Victoria Jones/PA) The supermoon rises over Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) The Shard in London in front of the supermoon (Yui Mok/PA) A plane is seen silhouetted against the supermoon in London (Yui Mok/PA) The supermoon rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA) The Sturgeon supermoon rises over Dunstanburgh Castle (Owen Humphreys/PA) Earlier in the evening, a crowd of people enjoyed a spectacular sunset in Ealing, west London (Victoria Jones/PA)