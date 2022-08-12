On this day in 2007: Tiger Woods wins US PGA Championship for second year in row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

On this day in 2007: Tiger Woods wins US PGA Championship for second year in row

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 6.01am
Tiger Woods won his fourth US PGA Championship on this day in 2007 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Tiger Woods won his fourth US PGA Championship on this day in 2007 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Tiger Woods won the US PGA Championship for a second year in a row on this day in 2007 with a two-stroke victory over Woody Austin at Southern Hills.

The defending champion finished on eight under par after 72 holes in Oklahoma to clinch his 13th major title.

Runner-up Austin briefly threatened a final-day challenge but a birdie for Woods on the 15th saw a two-stroke lead open up again and it helped him retain his crown and win the tournament for a fourth time.

Woods did not make the best of starts in Tulsa with a number of bogeys on the back nine seeing him shoot a one-over 71, which left him six shots off the lead.

It was a sensational second round which catapulted the American back into a familiar position at the top of the leaderboard.

Seven birdies gave Woods the chance of becoming the first player to shoot 62 in a major but his closing putt did a 360 around the cup before it stayed out.

A joint-lowest single-round score at a major championship of 63 was still enough to put the world’s number one in control and he never looked back.

The lead had reached three strokes by the end of the third round with Woods on seven under and Canada’s Stephen Ames his nearest challenger.

A second consecutive 69 by Woods saw him secure more major success despite a brief moment of worry on the back nine when Austin made a third consecutive birdie at the 13th but the sport’s biggest star responded with his own birdie on the 15th and closed out with a par.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier