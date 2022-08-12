Charles praises ‘resilience’ of young people in mental health message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles praises ‘resilience’ of young people in mental health message

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 6.03am
(Robert MacDonald/PA)
(Robert MacDonald/PA)

The Prince of Wales has praised the “resilience” of young people during the coronavirus pandemic in a message about mental health.

Charles said disruptions caused by the pandemic “have the potential to be devastating in their impact on young people’s wellbeing”.

He was delivering a message to mark International Youth Day on Friday, an occasion he said is “immensely close to my heart”.

The Queen’s eldest son continued: “Today gives us all an opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of young people and, additionally, allows us to reflect on the impact that recent years have had on the younger generation.

“In terms of the adversities they have faced, it is remarkable to see the resilience and ambition young people continue to show in the face of unprecedented global challenges.”

Charles said “it is time for us all to come together to support the world’s future workforce” as the effects of climate change “loom large and are felt acutely”.

He also spoke about his charity, the Prince’s Trust, which has worked for many years to help young people with skills to find employment.

Recent research from the charity and Learning and Work Institute found the proportion of out of work young people reporting a mental health problem has increased from 11% in 2011 to almost a third (30%) in 2022.

Charles went on: “There has been much to erode the hope of the younger generation.

“Sadly, from speaking to young people, supported by my trust, I’ve heard how the pandemic has disrupted their crucial transitional years on the journey from school to work and from childhood to adulthood.

“From leaving education without the camaraderie of their school friends to raise their spirits to learning new skills online, it is clear that many young people have experienced unique challenges during this formative period of their life.

“These disruptions have the potential to be devastating in their impact on young people’s wellbeing and my trust has found time and time again that poor mental health can become a significant obstacle when young people try to take their next step into employment.”

He added: “Young people leaving education do not feel ready for the world of work. They are calling for us all to play our part and help provide them with the skills they need for the jobs of the future.”

