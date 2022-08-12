What the papers say – August 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – August 12

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 6.07am
What the papers say – August 12 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 12 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The papers on Friday are led by the nation bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.

The Guardian says England is likely to be declared officially in drought today, with the i reporting the conditions “may last months”.

It comes as water companies have failed to meet targets for cutting household leaks and domestic use, according to The Independent.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with Liz Truss declaring she will not increase the windfall tax on energy companies to fund cost-of-living support.

Metro reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday attended crunch talks with industry bosses over the energy crisis.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star both criticise the Government and energy bosses for failing to emerge from the meeting with a solution.

The Daily Mail asks where the extra funding for the NHS is going, as waiting times for the service hit record highs.

The Financial Times carries comments from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, warning the Tory leadership contenders “not to interfere with City regulation”.

And The Sun leads with more revelations from Ryan Giggs’ court case, as the former footballer’s ex-girlfriend told police he cheated on her with 12 women.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier