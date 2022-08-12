LIV trio ‘failed to show they have been harmed’, says ruling judge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LIV trio ‘failed to show they have been harmed’, says ruling judge

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 6.43am
Three LIV players seeking to play in the FedEx Cup play-offs failed to show ‘that they have been harmed – let alone irreparably’, the ruling judge has said (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Three LIV players seeking to play in the FedEx Cup play-offs failed to show “they have been harmed – let alone irreparably”, the ruling judge has said.

Judge Beth Labson Freeman on Tuesday said Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were “well aware of the consequences” of their actions in competing in LIV events without permission and had not “made their case” against being suspended by the PGA Tour as a result.

The decision meant the trio were not added to the field for the FedEx St Jude Championship, the first of three play-off events which began at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Thursday, the same day the judge’s written ruling was released.

“Based on this evidence, Plaintiffs have not even shown that they have been harmed — let alone irreparably,” Freeman wrote.

“It is clear that the LIV Golf contracts negotiated by the Plaintiffs and consummated between the parties were based on the players’ calculation of what they would be leaving behind and the amount of money they would need to compensate for those losses.

“Plaintiffs have signed contracts that richly reward them for their talent and compensate for lost opportunity through TOUR play. In fact, the evidence shows almost without a doubt that they will be earning significantly more money with LIV Golf than they could reasonably have expected to make through TOUR play over the same time period.”

Judge Freeman disagreed with the LIV players’ legal argument that not appearing in the play-offs would cause them to suffer financial and reputational losses.

She wrote: “Plaintiffs’ contention that they will irreparably lose future sponsorship opportunities and career status is undermined by Plaintiffs’ evidence that LIV Golf offers a refreshing new ‘extremely fan-friendly’ business model that will lead to ‘an improved broadcast output and entertainment experience’ compared to the staid old golf world built by PGA TOUR.

“If LIV Golf is elite golf’s future, what do Plaintiffs care about the dust-collecting trophies of a bygone era?”

It comes after Rory McIlroy welcomed the judge’s “common sense” decision to rule against the trio.

Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference, McIlroy said: “From my vantage point common sense prevailed and I thought it was the right decision.

“It just lets us focus on the important stuff, which is the golf. We can all move forward and not have that sideshow going on for the next few weeks, which is nice.”

