Large wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Large wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 8.25am
A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island that is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources/AP/PA)
A large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island that is not threatening any homes, but high winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources/AP/PA)

A large wildfire is raging in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island.

High winds and extremely dry conditions are making it difficult for crews to contain the blaze.

The fire started in the western reaches of the US Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area, which is above the town of Waikoloa and in between the Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes.

The fire had burned more than 15 square miles.

Experts say relatively small fires on typically wet, tropical islands in the Pacific are on the rise, creating a cycle of ecological damage that affects vital and limited resources for millions of residents.

Hawaii Wildfire
The wildfire is in a rural area of Hawaii’s Big Island (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources/AP/PA)

Officials said the fire began several weeks ago and smouldered until strong winds fanned the flames this week.

The area is dominated by shrubs and grasslands that have been dried by persistent drought.

“This fire is very significant and it is taking this entire team of first responders to collectively contain its advances,” said Lt Col Kevin Cronin, commander of the US Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area.

Strong winds have been recorded across the area, some in excess of 30 mph.

“The weather conditions are making this fight difficult to slow the advance of the fire, and our combined efforts are working to prevent it from reaching or crossing Highway 190,” Lt Col Cronin said.

The fire is now burning on state land and is about a mile away from Highway 190, according to Big Island county officials.

Waikoloa Village, a town of about 7,000 people on the other side of Highway 190, was evacuated last year when the state’s largest-ever wildfire burned more than 70 square miles.

Crews are using bulldozers to create a fire break and several helicopters from various agencies are dropping water on the fire.

A spokesperson for the Army said that while there is active military training in the area, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“There are units up there training, I can’t confirm or deny if live fire was taking place,” said Michael O Donnelly, head of external communications for the US Army Garrison Hawaii. “It’s business as usual, but the exact cause we don’t know.”

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for fire conditions in the region on Thursday night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier