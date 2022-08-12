Liverpool report ‘significant increase’ in fans sanctioned for abuse last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Liverpool report ‘significant increase’ in fans sanctioned for abuse last season

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 3.57pm
Liverpool issued a lifetime ban to one supporter for discriminatory abuse last season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool banned one fan for life for using discriminatory language at Anfield last season with several other suspensions of between one and three years handed out for similar offences.

The club reported a “significant increase” in the number of supporters sanctioned for abuse in the 2021-22 campaign, with the offence making up a quarter of all issues reported to the club’s official sanctions panel as part of their Red Together awareness campaign.

Liverpool said 100 per cent of the issues reviewed by the panel received a sanction and the PA news agency understands one of those cases resulted in a lifetime ban.

In addition, a total of 18 people are believed to have been handed indefinite suspensions for ticketing abuse.

“It’s a positive step forward to see both fans’ awareness and confidence in reporting incidents grow,” said senior equality, diversity and inclusion manager Rishi Jain.

“This enables us as a club to continually monitor situations and take appropriate action where required.”

Liverpool are also cracking down on ticket touting – which accounted for more than half of cases heard by the panel – and other forms of unacceptable fan behaviour, including the use of pyrotechnics and pitch invasions.

A third of cases of ticketing resulted in action ranging from cancelled accounts to indefinite suspensions.

