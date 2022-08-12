‘Huge’ amounts of chemical waste dumped into river in Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Huge’ amounts of chemical waste dumped into river in Poland

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 6.17pm
Dead fish float in the shallow waters of the German-Polish border River Oder (Patrick Pleul/dpa/AP)
Huge amounts of chemical waste were probably dumped intentionally into the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, causing environmental damage so severe it will take the river years to recover, Poland’s prime minister said on Friday.

Tonnes of dead fish have been seen floating or washed ashore on the Oder’s banks over the past two weeks, but the issue only erupted into a major scandal late this week.

Prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose government is under pressure for its handling of what appears to be a major environmental catastrophe, said Polish authorities would hold the perpetrators to account.

“Huge amounts of chemical waste were probably dumped in the Oder River with full awareness of the risks and consequences,” he said in a video on Facebook.

Dead fish float near Genschmar, eastern Germany (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

“We will not let this matter go. We will not rest until the guilty are severely punished.”

German media have reported that the poison is mercury, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the mass fish deaths. Huge numbers of dead fish were first spotted near the south-western Polish town of Olawa in late July, along with dead animals such as beavers.

Przemyslaw Daca, head of Polish Waters, the national water management authority, said Thursday that 10 tonnes of dead fish have been removed from the river.

Huge numbers of dead fish have washed up along the banks of the Oder (Frank Hammerschmidt/dpa/AP)

“This shows that we are dealing with a gigantic and outrageous ecological catastrophe,” he said at a news conference near the river where officials faced angry residents.

Meanwhile, German officials complained that Poland failed to honour an international treaty by not notifying them immediately about the possible contamination of the river.

A boat captain first alerted German authorities about the dead fish on August 9.

“We know that the chain of reporting that’s envisaged for such cases didn’t work,” Christopher Stolzenberg, a spokesman for Germany’s federal environment ministry, told reporters in Berlin.

German media have reported that the poison is mercury (Frank Hammerschmidt/dpa/AP)

Mr Stolzenberg said German authorities were in contact with their Polish counterparts to get further information about the situation and to provide any assistance requested.

Poland has deployed soldiers to help clean up the Oder and an association of fishermen in Zielona Gora, in western Poland, said Friday it was suspending fishing in the river due to the contamination.

According to Mr Morawiecki, the scale of the pollution is so large that it may take years for the river ecosystem to recover.

Defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday that soldiers and reservists were being deployed to help remove pollutants from the river, which is known as the Oder in German and the Odra in Polish and Czech.

It flows north for hundreds of miles from the Oder Mountains of Czechia and empties into the Baltic Sea.

