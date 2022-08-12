Gunman in Montenegro kills 10 before being shot dead by passerby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of the western Montenegro city of Cetinje on Friday, killing 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passerby, officials said.

Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin said in a video statement that attacker was a 34-year-old man he identified only by his initials, V.B.

Brdjanin said the man used a hunting rifle to first shoot to death two children aged eight and 11, and their mother, who lived as tenants in the attacker’s house in Cetinje’s Medovina neighbourhood.

The gunman then walked into the street and randomly shot 13 more people, seven of them fatally, the chief said.

A police investigator holds evidence material (Risto Bozovic/AP)

“At the moment, it is unclear what provoked V.B. to commit this atrocious act,” Brdjanin said.

Andrijana Nastic, the prosecutor co-ordinating the crime scene investigation, said the gunman was killed by a passerby and that a police officer was among the wounded.

Cetinje, the seat of Montenegro’s former royal government, is 22 miles west of Podgorica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

Prime minister Dritan Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that the incident was “an unprecedented tragedy” and urged people “to be, in their thoughts, with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and all the people of Cetinje”.

President Milo Djukanovic said on Twitter that he was “deeply moved by the news of the terrible tragedy” , calling for “solidarity” with the families who lost loved ones in the incident.