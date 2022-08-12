Gunman in Montenegro kills 10 before being shot dead by passerby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gunman in Montenegro kills 10 before being shot dead by passerby

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 10.18pm
The site of the attack in Cetinje (Risto Bozovic/AP)
A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of the western Montenegro city of Cetinje on Friday, killing 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passerby, officials said.

Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin said in a video statement that attacker was a 34-year-old man he identified only by his initials, V.B.

Brdjanin said the man used a hunting rifle to first shoot to death two children aged eight and 11, and their mother, who lived as tenants in the attacker’s house in Cetinje’s Medovina neighbourhood.

The gunman then walked into the street and randomly shot 13 more people, seven of them fatally, the chief said.

A police investigator holds evidence material (Risto Bozovic/AP)

“At the moment, it is unclear what provoked V.B. to commit this atrocious act,” Brdjanin said.

Andrijana Nastic, the prosecutor co-ordinating the crime scene investigation, said the gunman was killed by a passerby and that a police officer was among the wounded.

Cetinje, the seat of Montenegro’s former royal government, is 22 miles west of Podgorica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

Prime minister Dritan Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that the incident was “an unprecedented tragedy” and urged people “to be, in their thoughts, with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and all the people of Cetinje”.

President Milo Djukanovic said on Twitter that he was “deeply moved by the news of the terrible tragedy” , calling for “solidarity” with the families who lost loved ones in the incident.

