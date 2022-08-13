Jurgen Klopp does not want a repeat of Liverpool’s slow start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp does not want a repeat of Liverpool’s slow start to the season

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 9.01am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has moved on from last weekend’s poor first half at Fulham (ADam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has moved on from last weekend’s poor first half at Fulham (ADam Davy/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not made a fuss about the issue of his side’s slow start to the Premier League season but is keen to avoid any repetition.

The first half of last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Fulham, in which they had to come from behind twice, was such a poor performance the Reds boss was initially critical of the players’ attitude.

Klopp is confident, however, the squad will have got the message by the time they face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday night.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts on the sidelines
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not dwelt on last weekend’s poor first half at Fulham (Hendrik Schmidt/DPA)

“Addressed? Of course, after the game directly,” said Klopp when asked whether the matter had been dealt with in detail.

“With my English, I’m not sure if ‘attitude’ is the right thing but we had a slow start, I didn’t like the start at all.

“I saw then the attitude to fight back but that’s a different thing. It’s better you have a high-intense, high-concentrated, lively start in a football game than not.

“So if I make now a big fuss of it and talk every day about it, imagine that? That would be strange as well.

“We try to make sure we are ready for this game. We were more often ready than not and that’s what we have to be again, nothing else.

“Having a slow start doesn’t mean you have to start slow all the time or you will never do it again, but it’s a sign – use it as information, change it and go from there.”

One of the positives of last weekend’s match was the arrival of Darwin Nunez off the bench, scoring one and providing an assist for Mohamed Salah.

The Uruguay international had already proved his worth as a substitute, winning a penalty and scoring in the FA Community Shield and Klopp has liked what he has seen between Nunez and Salah so far.

“It’s a cool partnership, definitely,” added Klopp.

“It’s two players who are determined to score and be in the decisive areas – I mean behind the line, wherever the line is.

“It’s very helpful. Mo is in a really good moment and Darwin is settling in.”

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates with Mohamed Salah
Darwin Nunez has struck up an encouraging partnership Mohamed Salah (Adam Davy/PA)

Klopp admits he has no concerns with the way his side are attacking.

“I think Luis (Diaz) had two chances, one was post I think, or crossbar, and then got blocked in another situation so, a little bit of luck and then he would score and that would help him as well massively.

“But apart from that this department was not our problem last weekend.”

