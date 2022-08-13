Man charged over incident that left two dead and girl seriously injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man charged over incident that left two dead and girl seriously injured

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 10.37am
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been charged following an incident in Kent that left two people dead and a child seriously injured, Kent Police said.

A black Alfa Romeo was involved in a collision with five pedestrians, all members of the same family, outside the multi-storey car park in Leopold Street, Ramsgate, Kent, at around 9.35 on Wednesday.

Yoram Hirshfeld, 78, and his daughter, Noga Hirshfeld, 40, a Cambridge physicist, were killed, and a young girl of primary school age suffered serious injuries and is in a serious but stable condition in a London hospital.

A man in his 40s and a boy of primary school age sustained minor injuries.

Nitesh Bissendary, 30, of Highlands Glade, Manston, Kent, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has also been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision, drug driving and failing to provide a sample for analysis, and will appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Stock
Kent Police are continuing their inquiries (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Officers investigating the incident also arrested a 58-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and both have been released on bail until September 8.

Kent Police said inquiries are being carried out by officers from the serious collision investigation unit who remain keen to hear from any witnesses, local businesses with CCTV evidence or drivers with relevant dashcam footage.

They are asked to call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference DS/DGC/090/22.

A vigil was held on Thursday evening on Leopold Street to pay tribute to the family who were on holiday in Ramsgate.

Friends of Mr Hirshfeld, a former mathematics professor at Tel Aviv University in Israel, have spoken of his kindness.

Tributes have also been paid to Ms Hirshfeld, also known as Noga Sella, who was a girl guides leader with 2nd Milton Guides and Milton Rangers in Cambridgeshire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier