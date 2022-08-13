Police hunt for nine-year-old boy missing from Bournemouth beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police hunt for nine-year-old boy missing from Bournemouth beach

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 11.51am
Massien Belguesmia, nine, has gone missing from Bournemouth beach (Dorset Police/PA)
Massien Belguesmia, nine, has gone missing from Bournemouth beach (Dorset Police/PA)

A search is under way to find a nine-year-old boy who has gone missing from Bournemouth beach in Dorset.

Massien Belguesmia was last seen at the Prom Cafe on the seafront at around 9.20am on Saturday morning.

He is described as white and was wearing brown and white swimming shorts with white and red skulls on them and blue goggles, Dorset Police said.

Massien was not wearing a top.

Chief Inspector Danny Thompson, of Dorset Police, said: “Massien has been missing for some time and the beachfront is very busy.

“We are issuing an image of him in the clothing he is wearing today and I would urge those on Bournemouth beach to please help us look for him and either contact Dorset Police or alert an officer, lifeguard or seafront worker if you find him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dorset Police on 101 quoting incident number 13:219.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier