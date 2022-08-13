Remains found in Oldham mill after fire identified as missing Vietnamese man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Remains found in Oldham mill after fire identified as missing Vietnamese man

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 12.13pm
Emergency services at Bismark House Mill in Oldham (Kim Pilling/PA)
Emergency services at Bismark House Mill in Oldham (Kim Pilling/PA)

Human remains found in a mill in Oldham following a fire in May have been identified as belonging to Vietnamese national Uoc Van Nguyen, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 31-year-old was one of four Vietnamese nationals reported missing to the force on July 21 and who may have been in Bismark House Mill, Bower, Street, Oldham, during a fire on May 7.

He maintained regular contact with his wife until the date of the fire, at which time he said he was in a mill, police said.

Teams have been searching the remnants of the mill since demolition workers discovered human remains indicating three victims on July 23.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, GMP’s victim identification lead, sent his condolences to Uoc’s family.

“On behalf of all involved in Operation Logan, I send condolences to Uoc’s wife and his loved ones,” he said.

“Specially-trained officers are in direct contact with them and to ensure they are fully updated and supported.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish why Uoc and other, currently unidentified, individuals were in the mill during the fire. Anyone with information which may assist us should contact Greater Manchester Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously.”

Remains found at Bismark House Mill
Uoc Van Nguyen (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

On Friday, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police named three other people believed to have been in the mill at the time of the fire, who were reported missing on July 21.

The force said Cuong Van Chu, 39, arrived in the UK in June 2019 and maintained regular contact with his wife and children until May 7, but his family had not heard from him since.

The force spokesman said Duong Van Nguyen, 29, had been in the UK for about a year and last contacted his family about three months ago, when he said he was living in an “abandoned house” and looking for work.

The fourth missing person was named as 21-year-old Nam Thanh Le, who arrived in the UK in January and last contacted his family on May 4 when he said he was living in a derelict house in “Dam”, believed to be Oldham, and looking for work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]