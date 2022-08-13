Barcelona open to discussing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal with Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barcelona open to discussing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal with Chelsea

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 2.51pm
Barcelona are thought to be ready to negotiate over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left, who could reunite with Thomas Tuchel, right (Adam Davy/PA)
Barcelona will be open to discussions over a fee for Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the PA news agency understands.

Chelsea are understood to be continuing their interest in Aubameyang, with Thomas Tuchel still retaining a strong relationship with the 33-year-old from the pair’s Borussia Dortmund days.

The Blues have already brought in the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer but are ready to continue their spending spree, with the club also still understood to be pushing hard to prise defender Wesley Fofana away from Leicester.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has interest from Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tuchel still wants a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who returned to Inter Milan on loan at the start of the summer.

And former Arsenal captain Aubameyang has now emerged as a genuine target.

Barcelona’s continued financial problems leaves the Catalan giants still battling to balance the books, and offloading players remains a central part of that exercise.

Robert Lewandowski’s arrival from Bayern Munich has left Barca comfortable with Aubameyang leaving for the right terms.

Nou Camp bosses are thought to want to push for upwards of £20million to let Aubameyang leave, but the Blues are also understood to have been encouraged towards making a reasonable offer.

Todd Boehly has overseen a quick transition at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea could chase a loan deal by shouldering Aubameyang’s full wage packet, but Barca would likely be more in favour of a permanent transfer.

The Blues, who host Antonio Conte’s Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, started the new campaign with a 1-0 win at Everton but still want to add more firepower to their ranks.

Tuchel has been heavily involved in the Blues’ recruitment this summer, with new chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly acting as interim sporting director.

Technical director Petr Cech opted to leave the club at the end of the Roman Abramovich era, and Tuchel has admitted the former goalkeeper’s departure has left a gap off the field.

Petr Cech, pictured, has been praised by Thomas Tuchel (Nick Potts/PA)

“We miss Petr a lot; I saw him in the last days and he knows from me directly that we miss him a lot.

“I know a lot of people miss him a lot. He was on a daily basis here in the training centre and he was the person who lived the values and attitude of what it takes to be a top competitor for Chelsea day by day.

“He was a huge help for me, an enormous support I never experienced before in his kind of honesty. Maybe this is his key quality. In all his effort he is humble and super honest.

“It was a fantastic relationship but we have to respect his decision. Maybe now we need to sort things out, everything is new, the line of communication is new, everybody needs to step up in the staff, not only me, in responsibility.”

