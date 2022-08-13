Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier keep Brighton out in stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier keep Brighton out in stalemate

By Press Association
August 13 2022, 5.15pm
Nick Pope (left) denied Danny Welbeck during the goalless stalemate (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Nick Pope (left) denied Danny Welbeck during the goalless stalemate (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Nick Pope conjured two fine saves and Kieran Trippier a goal-line clearance as Newcastle ground out a goalless Premier League draw at Brighton.

England stopper Pope racked up a second-straight clean sheet in Newcastle colours, thwarting both Adam Lallana and Solly March at the Amex Stadium.

March thought he had scored with a low shot through traffic in the first half, only for Trippier to clear off the line at the very last opportunity.

Pascal Gross then turned the ball the wrong side of the post at the death, after Kaoru Mitoma’s neat cutback.

Newcastle struggled for clear openings despite high endeavour in searing heat, with both teams still unbeaten after two Premier League outings.

Brighton increased their domination the longer the contest wore on, but Graham Potter’s men were unable to strike again after last weekend’s fine 2-1 win at Manchester United.

Newcastle had defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at home over the season’s opening weekend, but the Magpies were missing any clinical edge to their play on the south coast.

Allan Saint-Maximin was booked for a risible dive to start the afternoon’s exchanges, before Miguel Almiron curled the ball high and wide.

The quiet Saint-Maximin and the scatty Almiron failed to deliver the kind of urgency and incision boss Eddie Howe would so have craved on Newcastle’s travels.

March then saw his goal-bound strike cleared off the line by Trippier, before Lallana fired a neat shot on the spin straight down Pope’s throat.

The teams turned around with honours even and no goals, and despite plenty of huff and puff, that would stay for the rest of the afternoon.

Lallana powered in a header from March’s cross to open the second half, but Pope was equal to the effort, turning the ball around the post.

Brighton old boy Dan Burn headed over from a corner in a rare Newcastle chance and then quickly delivered a fine block to deny Danny Welbeck at the other end.

Enoch Mwepu’s neat low cross positively begged for a finish, but again Pope stood firm, this time palming away March’s sidefooted shot.

Joel Veltman saw an effort blocked by Burn and then Gross tapped his close-range shot the wrong side of the post.

Newcastle held firm for the final few minutes, leaving both sides relatively frustrated – but still both sides remain unbeaten, two games into the new term.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier