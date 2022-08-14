What the papers say – August 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – August 14

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 7.39am
The papers focus on politicians, price caps and romantic misadventures.

Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak tells The Sunday Telegraph the UK should sanction Iran over the attack on Sir Salman Rushdie, while race frontrunner Liz Truss pledges to Sunday Express readers that she is “on your side”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will put pressure on the Conservative pair on Monday by calling for the energy price cap to be frozen, according to The Observer.

Insiders warn The Independent that gas power stations could be turned off to ration energy supplies under plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter.

The Treasury is considering a Government-backed lending scheme for energy suppliers that would see £400 cut from typical household bills, reports The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Mirror carries the “human cost of fuel poverty” with the story of a hospital cleaner who died from Covid and whose daughters were unable to access a £30,000 payout.

Sunday People has a story headlined “My hell with bride killer”, while The Sun covers an apparent cheating episode involving former Strictly co-stars.

And Daily Star Sunday says George Best’s former partner Alex is being haunted by the late footballer “and another bloke, also called George Best”.

