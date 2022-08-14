Woman, 31, arrested after dog badly hurts four-year-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Woman, 31, arrested after dog badly hurts four-year-old boy

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 1.13pm Updated: August 14 2022, 1.41pm
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after a dog left a four year-old boy with serious injuries (Philip Brookes/Alamy/PA)
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after a dog left a four year-old boy with serious injuries (Philip Brookes/Alamy/PA)

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after a dog left a four year-old boy with serious injuries.

The youngster was attacked by the bull mastiff-type animal after going to visit a friend’s house in Wellesboune Place, Norris Green, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

A neighbour who fought the dog off “probably” saved his life, the force added.

However, the boy still sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

His condition was described as “serious but stable”.

The dog has been seized and a woman, from Norris Green, has been arrested on suspicion of having a dangerously out of control dog.

She will be interviewed by detectives.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Chris Hawitt said dog owners need to muzzle their pets in public spaces if they could be aggressive.

“This incident has left a young child with serious injuries to his face and head and will have been an extremely distressing incident for all who witnessed it,” he said.

“I would like to commend the neighbour whose quick thinking and selfless swift actions have probably saved the life of this young boy, who has suffered life-changing injuries.

“Our enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we have seized the dog for the safety of the community and to establish its breed.”

He said officers are “keen” to speak to witnesses.

“We have a dedicated sergeant who reviews all cases concerning dangerous dogs and are keen to speak to any witnesses who may have seen the incident or this dog on previous occasions,” he said.

“I want to emphasise that dog owners need to be mindful of their dogs’ behaviour at all times, particularly where young children may be around the dog. And if owners take their dogs into public spaces, they should keep their pet on a lead and muzzled if it is liable to be aggressive.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the social media desk at @MerPolCC, call 101 citing reference number 929 of August 13, or call the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]