Man, 25, dies in ‘targeted’ shooting in east London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man, 25, dies in ‘targeted’ shooting in east London

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 1.51pm
Crime scene tape (Ben Birchall/PA)
Crime scene tape (Ben Birchall/PA)

A 25-year-old man has died after being shot in east London, in what police believe was a “targeted attack”.

Officers were called to reports of gunshots in Forest Rise, Walthamstow, at just before 9.30pm on Saturday.

The injured man had been been taken to hospital in a private vehicle, Scotland Yard said, and later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “This is a thoroughly senseless act that has led to the loss of a young man’s life.

“It is vital that we speak to anyone who witnessed what happened so we can give his family the answers they deserve.

“At this early stage in our investigation we believe this was a targeted attack, however we are keeping an open mind to all possibilities.”

Mr Smith said it was understood that a party was ongoing at a nearby community centre at the time of the shooting.

“It is possible that attendees may have seen what happened,” he added.

“We need you to speak to us.

“Whether you do so anonymously via Crimestoppers or you come to us directly, we need to know what you saw.”

Police are keeping an open mind (Nick Ansell/PA)
Police are keeping an open mind (Nick Ansell/PA)

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and there have been no arrests.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, in charge of policing in Waltham Forest and Newham, said: “I am deeply saddened and appalled that another young man has lost his life on our streets.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family at this time.

“I am acutely aware of how concerning this incident will be for our local community.

“Last week more of your officers were deployed into key locations in Waltham Forest to provide high visibility re-assurance.

“This will continue this week.

“We have also seen addition resources provided to us from our violent crime task force.

“Violence suppression continues daily in many ways across Waltham Forest.

“Your officers will be in the vicinity of this tragic incident today.

“I urge anyone who has any concerns or information to speak with them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and give reference 7405/14Aug, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier