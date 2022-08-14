Steve Cooper delighted to see Nottingham Forest deliver on ‘important day’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Cooper delighted to see Nottingham Forest deliver on ‘important day’

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 5.23pm Updated: August 14 2022, 7.05pm
Steve Cooper’s side beat West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper’s side beat West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper knew his side had to deliver for the fans as their first Premier League home game for 23 years ended in a 1-0 victory over West Ham.

The City Ground had not hosted a top-flight match since 1999 and Taiwo Awoniyi ensured it was a winning homecoming for Forest with his first-half goal.

The striker, who until Saturday night was the club’s record signing this summer, bundled home from close range to become the first Forest player to score a Premier League goal since Chris Bart-Williams all those years ago.

The Forest fans had waited a long time for that moment and Cooper was aware of the importance.

“There were two things today, the occasion, the event of the first home game back in the Premier League, so important to so many people and we were never going to treat it as a normal game, it was more than that,” he said.

“You could sense since we got promoted everyone was waiting for the first home game.

“We knew it was a very important day. We spoke about three generations of Forest supporters here today, one who remember the really good old days, a new generation who will be watching their first Premier League game and the ones in between.

“We had to represent all three of those today.”

Awoniyi’s goal in first-half stoppage time, which came moments after West Ham had a goal ruled out by VAR, was reward for a spirited first-half display.

The second half was more frantic with Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson saving Declan Rice’s penalty while Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma both hit the underside of the crossbar.

Cooper felt his side deserved it for the opening 45 minutes.

“First half I thought we were much the better team, we really took the game to West Ham,” he added.

“In terms of the game, I was so happy with our attitude and confidence going into the first half, the atmosphere was amazing anyway but that raised it even more.

“We played really well in the first half and maybe we should have created more. We deserved to win the game today and it was important we did.”

Forest ended their day by announcing the signing of Switzerland international midfielder Remo Freuler from Italian Serie A side Atalanta.

Hammers boss David Moyes was left to curse his side’s luck after they slipped to a second successive defeat.

“I’m really frustrated,” he said. “We haven’t scored many in pre-season so that was an excerpt of it.

“The first 20 minutes frustrated me, I thought we were really poor. We grew into the game. We didn’t deserve the result we got that was for sure but we did in the end.

“Forest started well, they were powerful, strong and put us under pressure. We didn’t cope with that well.

“Maybe on another day, today we hit the underside of the bar twice, we missed a penalty, we got a goal disallowed which was a bit contentious.

“Today very little went our way in what was a big game for Nottingham Forest. They carried quite a bit of luck and we didn’t have any.”

