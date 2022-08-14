Two men arrested on suspicion of arson after fire breaks out in Norfolk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two men arrested on suspicion of arson after fire breaks out in Norfolk

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 6.21pm
Used disposable barbecues (PA)
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out in Norfolk.

Emergency services were called to Bawsey Country Park, near King’s Lynn, on Sunday at about 11.40am after a disposable barbecue was “thrown” into woodland causing a small fire, police said.

Norfolk Constabulary said two men, both 44 and from Boston in Lincolnshire, had been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage and taken to King’s Lynn for questioning.

The arrests come as firefighters across England have been tackling blazes during one of the hottest weekends of the year so far.

Wildfires have broken out across the UK after several days of scorching temperatures have left the ground dry.

Crews have urged people to be responsible, to clear any rubbish and only barbecue in designated areas.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said crews tackled a fire in Spinney Hill, Braunston, on Sunday, which was caused by a disposable barbecue.

It added that it was dealing with “a number of incidents”, including a field fire in Northfield Road, Cransley, which is being tackled by eight fire engines.

Humberside Fire & Rescue said they were tackling a “large field fire” near St Andrews Quay in Hull.

They said: “Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and local residents to keep windows and doors closed due to the large volume of smoke in the area.”

Beach-goers also spotted smoke pouring from the cliffs near Newgale Beach, in Pembrokeshire.

One witness told the PA news agency: “The beach is still fully open with lifeguards in place. It looks like the fire is just on the cliffs and has been going for a while.”

Meanwhile two wildfires broke out in Devon, with firefighters tackling flames in Mary Tavy and Mullacott Cross, near Ilfracombe.

Smoke near Newgale Beach
Smoke rises from the cliffs near Newgale Beach in Pembrokeshire (Sam Russell/PA)

They said an area of gorse measuring 50 metres by 50 metres was smouldering about half a mile from the road.

Fire crews damped down the area using off road vehicles and a hose reel jet.

It added that three crews were sent to Gibbet Hill near Mary Tavy after smoke began to emerge from “very small pockets” of hot spots burning from a previous heathland fire.

Both incidents were over by about 5.30pm.

In Essex, crews were called to Hilly Fields park in Colchester shortly after midday, after 200 metres of grass caught alight and spread to hedges and eight gardens.

They extinguished the fire at 12.50pm. The cause of the fire is unknown.

