Thomas Tuchel believes Anthony Taylor should not referee Chelsea again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Tuchel believes Anthony Taylor should not referee Chelsea again

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 8.11pm Updated: August 14 2022, 8.59pm
Thomas Tuchel was sent off by Anthony Taylor (PA)
Thomas Tuchel was sent off by Anthony Taylor (PA)

Thomas Tuchel believes “it would be better” for Anthony Taylor not to referee Chelsea again after the fiery 2-2 London derby draw at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte were sent off at full-time for their second clash, with the coaches squaring up to each other amid a niggling handshake.

Tuchel and Conte were both booked during the match in a major dugout melee after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s goal, with Chelsea incensed that Kai Havertz was not awarded a free-kick in the build-up.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Harry Kane celebrates the dramatic late equalise (PA)

Harry Kane buried an added-time header to snatch a draw, after Christian Romero had avoided any censure for pulling Marc Cucurella’s hair.

A VAR check ruled out a red card for Romero’s hair pull, but Chelsea were not even awarded a free-kick. And from the next corner, Kane headed in to steal the draw.

Chelsea fans have long claimed an agenda from Taylor against the Blues, and Tuchel knew full well he would draw the wrath of the FA upon himself with his comments in response.

Asked if he thinks Taylor should not referee Chelsea again, Tuchel replied: “Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be better.

“But honestly we also have VAR, to help make the right decisions. Since when can players have their hair pulled, since when is that?

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Marc Cucurella talks to the assistant referee after having his hair pulled (PA)

“And if he does not see it, I don’t blame him – I didn’t see it.

“But we have people at VAR who check this, and then you see it. And then what?

“And how can this not be a free-kick, and then a red card? How?

“This does not even have to do with the referee in this case.

“If he does not see something that’s why we have people to check if this is a decisive error or not.”

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Thomas Tuchel was unimpressed with the officials (PA)

When asked again about Chelsea supporters’ concerns about Taylor’s officiating, Tuchel continued: “I don’t think that just some of the fans think that: I can assure you that the whole dressing room of us, every person thinks that.

“Not only the fans. You know the players, they know what’s going on when they are on the pitch. They know it.”

Asked if the players are worried when Taylor is in charge, Tuchel added: “Yeah, of course.”

And when it was put to him that he will most likely face a touchline ban for next weekend’s Premier League trip to Leeds, Tuchel said: “So, good! I cannot coach but the referee can whistle the next game.”

Kalidou Koulibaly’s fine volley from Cucurella’s corner had Chelsea in command and leading 1-0 at half-time.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates the opening goal (PA)

Hojbjerg struck back for Tottenham, sparking the first coaches clash on the touchline.

Chelsea settled again however and Reece James fired the Blues back into the lead from Raheem Sterling’s pass.

Kane ensured honours ended even amid a turbulent, engaging and controversial contest however, leaving Tuchel furious with both goals.

Tuchel also revealed he thought Richarlison was offside for Tottenham’s first goal.

“I cannot understand how the first goal is not offside,” said Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel argues with Antonio Conte
Thomas Tuchel argues with Antonio Conte (Ian Walton/AP)

“And I cannot understand how players can pull others hair and stay on the pitch.

“This is for me without any explanation and I don’t want to accept any.

“I have no words for it, I’m curious what the explanation is for that. Both goals should not stand and we should win.

“It cannot happen when we have VAR on this level, when goals are allowed that aren’t goals. This is the frustration, this is unacceptable.”

Both Tuchel and Conte moved to laugh off their two confrontations, especially the full-time handshake that led to their red cards.

“I don’t have any problem, and I’m sure he will not have either,” said Tuchel.

“We both fought for our teams, and it happens.

“It’s so close here, such an intense match. Both dugouts are very, very close.

Asked if Tuchel enjoyed the clash overall, Tuchel said: “Yes, and I think he enjoyed it as well, it was nothing bad.

“It’s Premier League football and the two managers got involved today, because both of us were fighting for our teams.

“Nobody got insulted, nobody got hurt; there was no fist fight or anything.

“It boils up but nothing bad. Today it was part of the game.”

Spurs boss Conte echoed Tuchel’s words in attempting to downplay the coaches’ spats.

“Honestly the referee showed me a red card but he didn’t understand the dynamic of what happened,” said Conte.

“It’s OK, I have to accept it but this is not a big problem.

“If there is a problem the problem is between me and the other coach.

“I think that what happened, we did enjoy.

“Next time I will pay more attention, just shake the hand and solve the problem. I’ll stay on my bench, he’ll stay on his bench.

“And no problem about this. It would be a pity if for this situation we miss the next game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]