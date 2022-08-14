Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to bring goals to Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to bring goals to Liverpool

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 10.33pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident Luis Diaz will score 10 to 15 goals for the side this season (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Luis Diaz can score 10 to 15 goals a season as he steps into the role vacated by the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

The Colombian scored six in 26 appearances after joining from Benfica in January as the transition of the Reds’ forward line began but now he is expected to start every week there is a greater responsibility on the 25-year-old to deliver.

Diaz had a goal ruled out for offside and hit the woodwork in the 2-2 draw with Fulham in their Premier League opener and he will be expected to supplement the goals from Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez, who has scored twice in his first two appearances.

Luis Diaz takes a shot against Manchester City
“Oh definitely, that is his quality. We need to see but of course that is his potential,” said Klopp when asked about whether Diaz could score 10 to 15 goals this season.

“We work on it but not with Luis specifically – we don’t take him out because the other two scored and he didn’t so we show him how. That’s not necessary.

“It’s not a problem. You can’t force it. We spoke last week about people asking ‘How can you play without Sadio?’ when in November/December everybody was thinking about when he would score the next goal. You just let it go.

“You see the situations he had (against Fulham), big chances, and he was just unlucky. He is in a really good shape and that is more important.

“It’s not that I tell him after a game, ‘You should have scored here or there’. The boys know that in the moment. It happens. It’s a normal process.

“The way we play should help strikers, the way we play should help the last line of defenders because everyone is involved.

“That is also a little bit why midfielders are seen as not scoring enough, because they are involved in keeping everything together. The potential is there for sure.”

Klopp admits Diaz is not a like-for-like replacement for Mane, who scored 120 goals in 269 matches and has been on target in his first two matches for his new club.

He also knows the team have to adapt to a new way of working with the forward.

Jurgen Klopp congratulates Luis Diaz
“He improved definitely with understanding what we are doing but that then leads to strange situations as well because we want to be flexible on the wings and that means he has to be slightly more inside, but then you realise it’s good for him if he stays longer on the outside.

“We have to get used to that and that will help, but unfortunately a learning process never happens overnight.

“He obviously has the quality and the potential. He just needs one goal and then we will go from there.”

