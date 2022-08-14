Children affected by Manchester Arena attack urged to share experiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Children affected by Manchester Arena attack urged to share experiences

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 12.05am
A general view of The Glade of Light Memorial commemorating the Manchester Arena attack victims (Jon Super/PA)
Children affected by the Manchester Arena terror attack are being urged to share their experiences of the support they have received since the atrocity.

The findings from an easy-to-complete online survey is aimed at identifying what help will be most beneficial to future young survivors of similar incidents.

It forms part of the ground-breaking project, Bee The Difference, a collaboration between nine young survivors from the 2017 attack, the National Emergencies Trust and researchers from Lancaster University.

Lead researcher Dr Cath Hill, a lecturer at the university and also co-founder of the Manchester Survivors Choir made up of attack survivors, said: “I know through my experience with the choir that young people affected by the Manchester attack have sought support in a range of places, their GP, counsellors, teachers, social groups and social media.

“Some of this was incredibly helpful, some of it missed the mark completely, while some measures taken inadvertently introduced more trauma.

“Five years on it’s time to start to talk about this and make sure young people who experience similar events in the future get the best possible care.”

Ellie Taylor, 20, who was 15 when she was caught up in the attack, said: “Bee The Difference is a chance to take something that changed our lives completely in a negative way and turn it into something positive for the future.

“The questionnaire isn’t invasive.

“It’s not about your personal story and what you went through.

“It’s just a few questions to find out what worked mentally for you, and what didn’t help, so we can find out what needs to happen in the future.”

Fellow project designer, Ava Turner, 16, who was 10 when she was traumatised by the events at the Arena, said: “This project is about saying our opinions are valid.

“They are extremely valid and they do need to be brought up at some point.

“They can’t be hidden forever.”

The chief executive of the disaster response charity National Emergencies Trust, Mhairi Sharp, said: “Only those who have lived through an act of terror can truly understand the needs of those affected, which is why this project gives a vital voice to young Manchester survivors.

“The findings will inform the way our charity gives financial gifts to those affected by terror attacks.

“But we hope it will also provide insights to enable all areas of society to provide the best possible support to children and young people who are affected by terrorism in future.”

Later this year the anonymised survey findings will be shared with various organisations including government, healthcare and education providers and other civic and charitable bodies.

The nine young researchers who helped design the study have created a YouTube video to raise awareness including singing their own arrangement of Beyonce’s Listen.

The survey is open to anyone aged under 18 at the time whose lives were affected including those impacted by what happened to a loved one or friend, as well as those who were present at the Arena when the attack happened.

Further details of the survey are available from www.nationalemergenciestrust.org.uk/beethedifference

